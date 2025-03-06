Ajiya boosts profit margins in Q1 FY25, eyes ESG product launch in July

KUALA LUMPUR: Ajiya Bhd reported a revenue of RM80.97 million and a profit before tax (PBT) of RM8.09 million for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025 (FY25).

The group’s gross profit margin notably improved to 19.48%, up from 17.13% recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, highlighting operational efficiency and enhanced cost management initiatives.

Asia Roofing Industries (ARI), a key business division of Ajiya, also demonstrated improved profitability, with its gross profit margin increasing to 20.73% compared to 18.96% in Q1 FY24.

ARI director Ng Wai Luen said the company is pleased to report a stable set of results for Q1, highlighting its ability to deliver consistent operational efficiency and effective cost management.

“The resilient Malaysian construction sector continues to support steady demand for our products.

“Going forward, Ajiya, in collaboration with other Chin Hin companies that supply building materials, is embarking on launching ESG-compliant products in July through both our glass and metal divisions.”

“These products will significantly reduce operational and embedded carbon, enabling building and homeowners to benefit from lower cooling costs.

“Additionally, Ajiya Glass Marketing, launched in 2024, has quickly recorded strong growth in the wholesale glass business, opening new revenue opportunities distinct from our traditional glass processing operations.

“In our metal division, we have introduced the Premium Rock series of metal roofing, strategically designed to penetrate the significant residential roofing market traditionally dominated by concrete roof tiles.

“This targeted innovation is expected to contribute positively to our earnings moving forward,” Ng said.

Ajiya’s balance sheet remains healthy, with strong operating cash flows of RM19.91 million generated during the quarter, further supporting the group’s operational stability and growth objectives.

The group also has a strong amount of cash, with cash and bank balances well above what they owe, showing their careful financial management and ability to support long-term growth goals.

Looking ahead, Ajiya remains cautiously optimistic for the remainder of FY25, given the expected steady performance of the domestic construction industry.

The group will continue to focus on operational efficiency, product diversification, timely project delivery, and expansion in regional markets.

In line with its sustainability commitment, Ajiya continues integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its business practices, aligning with national ESG goals.