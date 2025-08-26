Ajiya’s 6M FY25 PBT stands at RM20.5m with strong recurring interest income of RM7.6m

KUALA LUMPUR: Ajiya Bhd, a leading Malaysian building materials provider specialising in metal roofing systems and safety glass products, reported a solid improvement in profitability, supported by effective cost management and additional non-core income from the strategic disposal of underutilised assets.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 (1H FY25), the group posted revenue of RM157.7 million and profit before tax (PBT) of RM20.5 million.

A key contributor was recurring interest income of RM7.6 million, derived from the RM250 million loan extended to Chin Hin Group Bhd.

Structured as a five-year arrangement at an interest rate of 7.5% per annum, the loan provides Ajiya with a stable income stream while reinforcing its strategic and synergistic role within Chin Hin’s ecosystem.

As of June 30, 2025, Ajiya’s financial position remained healthy, with total assets of RM777.4 million, net assets of RM688.8 million, and borrowings of only RM20.9 million.

Gearing stood at a low 3.0%, offering ample headroom for future growth initiatives.

In the second quarter (Q2) of FY25, the group recorded revenue of RM76.7 million, slightly lower than RM81.0 million in the same period last year due to softer product demand.

Nevertheless, PBT surged by 53.1% quarter-on-quarter to RM12.4 million, up from RM8.1 million in Q1 FY25.

Commenting on the results, executive director Ng Wai Luen said Ajiya’s Q2 performance underscores the resilience of its business model.

“Our underlying operations remain solid, with our Metal Products and Safety Glass divisions continuing to serve Malaysia’s infrastructure and housing needs.

“We remain committed to building sustainable growth through disciplined execution, product innovation, and prudent financial management,” he said.

Looking ahead, Ajiya remains cautiously optimistic about its outlook for FY25.

While global uncertainties such as raw material price volatility, inflationary pressures and interest rate fluctuations may present challenges, Malaysia’s construction sector is expected to stay resilient, supported by major government-led infrastructure projects including the MRT3 Circle Line, Pan Borneo Highway, and large-scale industrial and data centre developments.

The group is also strengthening its Safety Glass division by promoting energy-efficient glazing solutions such as Low-Emissivity (Low-E) glass and Insulating Glass Units (IGUs), which are increasingly in demand for residential and commercial projects to enhance thermal performance and reduce carbon emissions.

“We see significant opportunities in both public and private sector developments. The government’s push for industrialised building systems and green construction aligns closely with our strengths in energy-efficient building solutions.

“Backed by a healthy balance sheet, strong group support, and a proven track record of innovation, Ajiya is well-positioned to navigate near-term challenges and achieve sustainable long-term growth,” Ng added.