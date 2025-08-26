Malaysia must adopt AI to avoid falling behind, says PM Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia cannot afford to fall behind in mastering artificial intelligence, which is central to human capital development and national competitiveness.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the country’s ability to acquire new skills and technologies is key to ensuring Malaysia remains resilient in facing global digital transformation.

“If we do not implement 5G and AI, we will be left behind, our progress will be slow and lagging,“ he said when launching the CD:NXT programme organised by CelcomDigi Bhd.

“Our children will not be able to secure better job opportunities if the country fails to enhance their skills, intelligence and competencies,“ he added.

Anwar stated that AI and digital transformation also serve as solutions to bridge the digital divide among Malaysians.

“AI and digital transformation must help address part of the digital divide between the fortunate in urban areas and the poor in cities, villages and remote areas,“ he said.

However, he cautioned that past experiences showed the adoption of computers and new technologies did not necessarily guarantee higher productivity without efforts to improve workforce skills.

“This compels us to think about how we can uplift our people’s capabilities, train them and drive innovation so that it truly benefits national development,“ he noted.

CD:NXT is an initiative by CelcomDigi to nurture future talent in line with Malaysia’s aspirations to become an economy driven by 5G and AI technologies. – Bernama