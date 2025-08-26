Sri Lanka’s ex-president Wickremesinghe granted bail in funds misuse case

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s former president Ranil Wickremesinghe received bail on Tuesday following his arrest for allegedly misusing state funds during an overseas trip.

The 76 year old ex-leader faced charges of spending 55,000 dollars in government money during a 2023 stopover in Britain while returning from international summits.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered Wickremesinghe’s release on a five million rupee bond after a lengthy hearing conducted under heavy security.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court supporting Wickremesinghe, where riot police maintained crowd control throughout the proceedings.

The former president had been hospitalised for dehydration after his initial remand in custody on Friday, though medical officials confirmed his stable condition.

Wickremesinghe participated in the bail hearing via video link from his bed at the National Hospital of Colombo, where he remains under armed guard.

The court scheduled his next hearing for October 29 as the legal process continues.

This arrest forms part of current President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s anti-corruption campaign in the economically recovering nation.

Three former Sri Lankan presidents expressed solidarity with Wickremesinghe on Sunday, condemning his detention as an attack on democratic principles.

Wickremesinghe’s United National Party claims the prosecution stems from political concerns about his potential comeback despite his election loss last September.

The former president maintains that his wife personally covered all British travel expenses without using state funds.

Wickremesinghe assumed presidency in July 2022 after his predecessor resigned amid widespread economic protests. – AFP