Alpha IVF opens satellite clinic in Surabaya, its second in Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Fertility care specialist Alpha IVF Group Bhd has opened its second satellite clinic in Surabaya, Indonesia, its second in the country.

The expansion forms part of the group’s initial public offering roadmap to establish four satellite clinics in Indonesia, strengthening its regional growth strategy and deepening its footprint in the country, which is one of the group’s fastest-growing international markets.

Group managing director Datuk Dr Colin Lee Soon Soo said Surabaya was strategically chosen to expand the company’s reach into East and Central Java, where it sees strong potential for growth in fertility treatment.

“Our first satellite clinic in Jakarta began showing results in less than three months of operations, which gives us strong confidence in the scalability and effectiveness of our satellite model.

“We believe the Surabaya clinic will build on this momentum and further increase patient referrals to our flagship centres in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

The new clinic is strategically located within the Womba Women’s and Children Specialist Clinic in Surabaya.

Situatedin the heart of East Java, Surabaya – the second largest city in Indonesia after Jakarta – was selected to meet the growing demand for assisted reproductive services across the region, including nearby urban centres such as Solo, Semarang and Yogyakarta.

The clinic will serve as a key referral and patient coordination centre, offering initial consultations and fertility assessments, while seamlessly connecting patients to Alpha IVF’s flagship centres in Malaysia for comprehensive treatment.

Alpha IVF’s first Indonesian satellite clinic, located in Pantai Indah Kapuk, Jakarta, commenced operations in May and has already shown encouraging results. In less than three months, 29 couples have been referred to the group’s Malaysia-based centres, demonstrating early validation of the group’s regional strategy.

Alpha IVF expects its Indonesia-based satellite clinics, including those in Jakarta and Surabaya, to make a meaningful contribution to cross-border patient volume and revenue growth.

Apart from Indonesia, Alpha IVF currently operates in Malaysia, Singapore and China.

The group has pioneered numerous innovations leading to improved pregnancy rates and is actively involved in utilising advanced artificial intelligence technology to enhance embryo selection for higher IVF success rates.