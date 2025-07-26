Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu drainage project ends decade-long flooding woes

KULAI: After enduring years of recurring floods, residents of Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu finally have reason to celebrate with the completion of a 190-metre concrete U-drain.

Funded by a RM200,000 allocation, the project aims to resolve long-standing drainage issues that have plagued the low-lying area.

Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching confirmed the drain’s construction, which began in June, was financed through combined resources from the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Economy.

“This upgrade directly tackles the flooding that has burdened the community for a decade,“ Teo stated during an inspection of the site.

Flooding has been a persistent problem, with four incidents recorded this year alone. Residents previously appealed for urgent intervention, citing monthly disruptions since January.

Clinic manager Juliana Boonadir, 43, shared her relief: “We’ve lost so much to floods—this drain is the solution we’ve waited for.”

Retiree Razman Hamzah, 64, echoed the sentiment, praising the government’s responsiveness. “Floods ruin furniture, especially wood. With this drain, water will recede faster,“ he said. - Bernama