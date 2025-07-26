Youth engagement in agro sector shows SejaTi MADANI success

ALOR GAJAH: The increasing participation of youth in agriculture and livestock sectors under the SejaTi MADANI initiative reflects its positive progress, according to Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

The Alor Gajah MP stressed the need to sustain efforts in attracting young people by showcasing the stability of food security.

Adly stated, “This is because as long as there are people, food will always be needed. We only need to enhance their knowledge and interest, including financial management, use of technology, as well as opening up more avenues for assistance and funding.” He made these remarks after launching the Freshwater Fish Farming (Catfish) Project by Koperasi Usahawan Alor Gajah Melaka Berhad.

The SejaTi MADANI programme, led by Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia (Angkasa) in partnership with government agencies, has demonstrated tangible benefits for communities. Adly noted that some projects have advanced to their second phase without additional funding, proving the initiative’s effectiveness.

“With a maximum funding of RM100,000, we can see that projects under this initiative have produced positive outcomes, including the emergence of various youth agro-projects such as catfish farming, village chicken rearing, agricultural drone rental services, and even sustainable cooking oil filtration innovations,“ he said.

Adly also urged freshwater fish farmers, particularly catfish breeders, to adopt responsible waste management practices. He emphasized the use of filtration systems to prevent river pollution, especially during dry seasons.

“We know that ponds used for catfish farming produce wastewater that can pollute rivers if not properly filtered. The use of technology such as water filtration systems must be made mandatory to protect water ecosystems,“ he added. - Bernama