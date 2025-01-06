AME Elite delivers higher revenue, net profit in Q4’25

PETALING JAYA: Integrated industrial space solutions provider AME Elite Consortium Bhd saw net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4’25) rise 40.1% to RM36.5 million, compared to RM26.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

The improved performance was underpinned by a 36.3% increase in revenue to RM115.6 million, up from RM84.8 million a year ago.

The growth was primarily driven by strong contributions across its property development, construction services and property investment and management segments, coupled with higher realised fair value gains on investment properties arising from the sale of two industrial properties to AME REIT.

Furthermore, AME Elite recorded new property sales of RM155 million in Q4’25, marking a 42.9% increase from RM108.5 million previously. The robust quarterly sales propelled the full-year new property sales to a record high of RM585.2 million, surpassing the group’s RM400 million initial target (subsequently revised to RM550 million due to strong momentum) by a significant margin and representing a 106.3% year-on-year surge.

For the full year ended March 31 2025 (FY25), the group recorded revenue of RM608.6 million compared to RM716.9 million in the prior year. Meanwhile, net profit stood at RM92.1 million, remaining broadly in line with the RM93.1 million recorded in the previous year.

The group’s construction and engineering services revenues both exhibited solid revenue growth during FY25, driven primarily by progress in the stages of completion of ongoing projects. Construction services revenue increased 36.6% to RM203.5 million from RM149 million, while engineering services revenue grew 13.5% to RM91.3 million from RM80.5 million.

Revenue generated from property investment and management services increased by 13%, reaching RM73.4 million from RM65 million previously, supported by additional factory units leased to tenants and higher rental income from workers’ dormitories. Conversely, revenue from the property development segment fell by 43.1%, from RM422.5 million to RM240.37 million, mainly due to earlier stages of work progress and the timing of income recognition.

AME Elite declared an interim single-tier dividend of 3 sen per share for FY25. The ex-dividend date is June 19, with payment scheduled on July 4. In addition to an earlier paid dividend of 3 sen per share, the total dividend payout for FY25 amounts to 6 sen per share, equivalent to RM38.3 million. This represents a 40.2% dividend payout ratio of the annual net profit attributable to shareholders, excluding unrealised fair value gains.

Executive director and group CEO Dylan Tan Teck Eng said: “FY 2025 marked a transformative period for AME Elite, strengthening our position as a national player in Malaysia’s industrial space sector. We expanded our geographical footprint beyond Johor with the successful inauguration of Northern TechValley@BKE in Penang, complemented by a pivotal partnership – our joint venture with KLK Land for a premier industrial park in Selangor.

“Our robust operational and financial outcomes were directly underpinned by resilient foreign and domestic direct investment inflows and a heightened market demand for premium, integrated industrial spaces. While remaining cognisant of global economic shifts, including evolving tariff policies, our diversified presence and comprehensive solutions position us to capitalise on emerging opportunities.”