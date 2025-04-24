AME REIT Q4 rental income rises to RM13m

JOHOR BHARU: Industrial REIT AME Real Estate Investment Trust (AME REIT) delivered a 4.6% growth in rental income to RM13.1 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4’25) from RM12.5 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

The higher rental income supported a 1.6% increase in net property income (NPI) to RM11.6 million compared to RM11.4 million previously.

The improved performance was mainly driven by income contributions from the acquisitions of two fully-leased industrial properties during Q4’25.

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), AME REIT generated total rental income of RM50.9 million, a 6% increase from RM48 million in the previous year, and NPI of RM46.4 million, rising 4.5% from RM44.4 million previously.

AME REIT, in a statement said it will distribute RM9.7 million in distributable income for Q4’25, equivalent to a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.83 sen. The distributable income is adjusted for gain in fair value of investment properties less deferred tax expenses, unbilled lease income receivables, management fees payable in units, and amortisation of capitalised financing costs. The Q4’25 income distribution is payable on May 30, 2025 to unitholders whose names appear in the Record of Depositors of AME REIT at the close of business on May 9, 2025.

Total income distribution for FY25 will amount to RM39.2 million, representing 99.99% of distributable income for the year and resulting in a DPU of 7.43 sen.

I REIT Managers Sdn Bhd CEO and executive director Chan Wai Leo said: “AME REIT’s Q4’25 performance reflects the positive impact of our accretive acquisitions, supporting stable rental income growth and consistent returns to unitholders. Our growth will be further fuelled by the ongoing purchase of five more fully-leased industrial properties in Iskandar Malaysia for a total purchase consideration of RM147.8 million from our sponsor AME Elite Consortium Bhd. The acquisitions, comprising 460,267 sq ft of ALA, are expected to be completed in phases between the third quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.”

Going forward, he added they are focused on continued expansion in the Malaysian industrial property market to optimise sustainable long-term returns.

AME REIT’s portfolio includes 39 properties — 36 industrial units with 2.1 million sq ft of lettable space, and 3 industrial-related assets. Most are located in AME Group’s industrial parks in Iskandar Malaysia.

As at March 31, 2025, AME REIT’s properties under management are valued at RM773.5 million.