Aneka Jaringan continues growth with 72.6% PAT growth in Q3FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad, a basement and foundation construction specialist, reported another quarter of resilient performance for the third quarter ended May 31, 2025 (Q3 FYE2025), underpinned by consistent project execution and prudent cost control.

The Group posted a profit after tax (PAT) of RM0.95 million, marking a 72.6% increase from RM0.55 million recorded in the corresponding quarter last year (Q3 FYE2024).

Revenue for the quarter rose to RM49.40 million, an increase of 18.1% year-on-year (YoY) compared to RM41.85 million in Q3 FYE2024, primarily driven by stronger contributions from the Group’s ongoing projects in Malaysia. Gross profit improved to RM5.20 million, up 19.1% from RM4.36 million, reflecting the Group’s continued focus on margin preservation amidst a competitive operating environment.

For the cumulative nine months ended 31 May 2025 (9M FYE2025), the Group recorded revenue of RM195.83 million, up 26.5% YoY from RM154.84 million, while PAT nearly doubled to RM4.40 million compared to RM2.48 million in the same period last year. These results reaffirm Aneka Jaringan’s steady recovery trajectory and disciplined execution across its operations in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Managing director Pang Tse Fui commented, “We are pleased to sustain our profit momentum into the third quarter, demonstrating the strength of our execution model and financial discipline. As our project portfolio continues to deliver, we remain focused on risk-managed growth while reinforcing governance across all operational aspects. The results thus far give us the confidence to stay on track toward a stronger full-year performance.”

As at May 31, 2025, Aneka Jaringan had secured RM158.15 million in new project wins for the current financial year, bringing its outstanding order book to RM233.83 million. These contracts span foundation works and substructure packages for data centres, high-rise buildings, and other urban infrastructure, underscoring the Group’s ability to remain competitive in high-demand segments.

In addition to the RM158.15 million worth of projects secured as of 31 May 2025, the Group has since secured further projects amounting to approximately RM108.26 million. These include piling and foundation works for a data centre valued at RM72.30 million, two separate projects for SkyWorld worth RM19.31 million and RM9.45 million respectively, as well as a RM7.20 million job for the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project. These new contracts further reinforce the Group’s earnings visibility heading into FY2026.

Looking ahead, Aneka Jaringan maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook for the remainder of FY2025. While macroeconomic headwinds and cost fluctuations remain, the Group continues to emphasise operational efficiency, selective bidding, and cost discipline to drive sustainable value creation. Backed by a healthy order pipeline and strengthened fundamentals, the Group is well-positioned to maintain its positive performance trajectory.