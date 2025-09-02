APB enters new chapter with management buyout by key executives

KUALA LUMPUR: APB Resources Bhd, a specialist in the design and fabrication of process equipment for petrochemical, oleochemical, oil and gas and power industries, is entering a new phase of growth and transformation following a management buyout led by three of its key executives.

Through Strategic A Holdings Sdn Bhd, Ong Kok Wah, Lee Lisa, and Chan Fook Wah have collectively emerged as substantial shareholders of APB, holding an indirect equity stake of 27.89% as of August 29, 2025.

This move underscores the deep commitment of APB’s leadership to the group’s long-term potential and signals a fresh direction for the company.

Ong, who has been appointed executive director and CEO, has served APB for over three decades.

Beginning as a quality control engineer in 1993 and later rising to the position of general manager at Amalgamated Metal Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, he brings deep operational experience and industry expertise to the role.

He is joined by Lee, financial controller, a chartered accountant with experience in audit, treasury management and financial reporting, who has been instrumental in strengthening the group’s financial discipline.

Completing the team is Chan, deputy general manager of AMC, who has over 20 years of experience in project execution and operations, ensuring timely delivery and efficiency across the group’s production activities.

Together, the three executives form a management team that combines operational know-how, financial leadership and strategic oversight.

Their collective ownership through Strategic A Holdings marks a turning point for APB—anchored by continuity and a renewed drive to restore profitability and create long-term shareholder value.

“As a management team, we have lived and breathed APB for decades. We understand this business at every level, from operations to finance, and we see immense potential ahead. With our expertise, our client base, and our fabrication capabilities, APB has a strong foundation.

“Together, we are committed to restoring financial strength, sharpening execution, and positioning the group for long-term success,” APB said in a statement.

The management buyout marks a significant milestone for APB.

With leadership continuity secured and ownership now aligned with the executives who run the business, the group is embarking on its next phase with renewed confidence.

The board believes that this transition, anchored by the management team’s deep experience and clear vision, bodes well for the future of APB and its stakeholders.