Australia’s trade mission strengthens tech collaboration with Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: A trade mission focusing on digital technology managed to bring together more than 50 leading Australian tech companies and key Malaysian stakeholders in a two-day immersive programme as part of the Australia Southeast Business Exchange programme.

The two-day “Digital Gateway to Southeast Asia” mission, which ended on Wednesday, designed to foster dynamic business exchanges and showcase innovative technologies, was co-led by Daniel Boyer, deputy CEO of Australian Trade and Investment Commission and Tony Lombardo, Australia’s Business Champion for Malaysia.

The mission highlighted two-way trade and investment opportunities for joint development in Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and digital health between Australia and Malaysia, was held in partnership with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and National Tech Association of Malaysia.

Boyer said the mission was a crucial opportunity for businesses and tech leaders to share knowledge and explore opportunities to collaborate on innovations for developing robust solutions in the digital economy

“The opportunity to connect with Malaysian businesses and explore mutual growth opportunities has been tremendous. The conversations and partnerships initiated here will contribute to building stronger digital ecosystems for both nations over the coming months and years,” he said.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo who attended as the guest of honour, highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to digital transformation.

“With Malaysia gearing up to be the digital hub in Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s business-friendly policies and the strengthening digital economy make it an attractive market for Australian tech innovators. It is good to see Malaysian companies fostering collaboration with Australian tech pioneers, accelerating the digital transformation that Malaysia is pushing for,” he said in his opening address.

There are more than 30 Australian tech companies which have established a presence in Malaysia and gained MalaysiaDigital status from MDEC, solidifying their commitment to the market with a similar view of Malaysia’s potential.

Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Danielle Heinecke said, “Australia and Malaysia are longstanding partners in trade, yet opportunities remain to increase our two-way trade and investments, including in the growing tech and digital sectors. 2025 will be a landmark year for the Australia-Malaysia bilateral relationship, as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Australia’s diplomatic presence in Malaysia and support Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship. This trade mission has set the stage for Australia to deepen our engagement and collaboration with Malaysia, and together shape a region that is open, stable and prosperous.”

Melanie Harris, Trade and Investment Commissioner to Malaysia and Brunei of Australian Trade and Investment Commission, said, “There is great synergy between the digital industries of Malaysia and Australia. We look forward to forge lasting connections, explore new opportunities and write the next chapter in the Australia-Malaysia’s story.”