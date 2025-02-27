TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2025 - As Taiwan continues to rise as a global powerhouse in semiconductors, AI, and advanced computing, Oregon State University (OSU) President Professor Jayathi Y. Murthy has made a compelling case for Taiwanese students to pursue world-class education and global career opportunities at OSU.

Addressing OSU alumni, newly admitted students, and their families at an exclusive event organized by the OSU Foundation, Murthy emphasized OSU’s leadership in AI, robotics, semiconductors, and sustainability research, making it an ideal destination for Taiwanese students seeking world-class research opportunities and career prospects.

“We provide the research environment, industry connections, and global opportunities to prepare OSU students to play a leading role in shaping the future of technology and innovation,“ said Murthy.

Founded in 1868, OSU is a premier Tier 1 research university, ranked among the top 1.4% of higher education institutions globally. With US$422 million in annual research expenditures and a goal to double that by 2030, OSU remains at the forefront of AI, advanced computing, semiconductors, and engineering research. It hosts the largest Computer Science program in the U.S. and world-renowned programs in engineering, robotics, AI, oceanography, and sustainability.

Home to nearly 38,000 students from over 100 countries, OSU has a growing international student population, including more than 230 students from Taiwan.

Murthy highlighted OSU’s interdisciplinary approach to tackling global challenges, stating: “Our faculty are at the forefront of research in AI and robotics, climate science, clean energy and biotechnology - areas that will define the future of technology and sustainability worldwide.”

OSU’s impact in AI, advanced computing, semiconductors and robotics is underscored by its partnerships with global tech leaders, such as Google, Intel, NVIDIA, Amazon, and Tesla.

Notably, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang, an OSU alumnus, and his wife Lori Mills Huang have made a transformative US$50 million philanthropic investment in the Jen-Hsun and Lori Mills Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex at OSU. Set to open in 2026, this state-of-the-art facility will house one of the most powerful supercomputers in the United States, supporting research in AI, climate science, sustainability, and beyond.

“The Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex will be a game-changer for AI and climate science research,“ Murthy noted. “It will empower OSU students and faculty to push the boundaries of innovation.”

The event celebrated OSU alumni in Taiwan as well as newly admitted Taiwanese students who will soon embark on their academic journey at OSU. With parents in attendance, Murthy emphasized OSU’s student-centered approach, career-integrated education, and commitment to student success.

“Our priority is to provide every OSU student with a strong foundation for success,“ she said. “From our ‘Beyond OSU’ career initiative to our strong industry connections, we are committed to equipping students with the skills, experience, and networks to thrive in their chosen fields.”

