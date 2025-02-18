Avangaad unveils new corporate identity amid PN17 upliftment submission

KUALA LUMPUR: Avangaad Bhd, formerly known as EA Technique (M) Bhd, introduced its new corporate identity, marking a bold step in its rebranding journey.

With shareholders’ approval secured on February 13, 2025, the timing aligns with the company’s submission to Bursa Malaysia for PN17 upliftment on February 14, 2025.

This milestone comes as Avangaad marks its 10th consecutive profitable quarter, reinforcing its financial resilience and commitment to sustained long-term growth and industrial leadership in the maritime sector.

Avangaad is also strengthening its strategic leadership in the marine and offshore sectors.

Executive director Datuk Wira Mubarak Hussain Akhtar Husin said this rebranding embodies the dynamism and forward-thinking vision that define Avangaad today.

“It signifies our evolution towards greater innovation, responsible growth, and stakeholder-centre value,“ he said.

Avangaad also launched a revamped corporate website designed to enhance engagement with investors, business partners, and stakeholders.

The modernised digital platform provides real-time financial updates, seamless navigation, and dynamic content showcasing the company’s capabilities, sustainability initiatives, and market insights.

“Our new marine-focused corporate website is designed to enhance transparency and accessibility for stakeholders. Beyond providing an informative platform, we aim to offer a clear understanding of our vision, strategic developments, and ongoing progress.

“As we continue moving forward, we remain committed to transformation and growth, striving to position Avangaad as a strong, more dynamic company while delivering our expertise at the highest standards. We look forward to continued support from our stakeholders on this journey,“ he said.

Following a year of financial restructuring, strategic expansion, and record profitability, this rebranding reinforces Avangaad’s readiness for a new era of sustainable growth.

With a robust order book and a clear strategy for expansion, the company is well-positioned to solidify its competitive edge in the maritime industry.

“This transformation marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter—a bold step toward new frontiers in the maritime industry.

“With innovation at our core, we are ready to embrace new opportunities. This new identity will propel us to greater heights and create a legacy of growth, innovation, and value for all our stakeholders,“ he said.