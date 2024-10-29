Awangsa PMC awarded RM255 million contract for redevelopment of Sunway Pier

PETALING JAYA: Sunway REIT Management Sdn Bhd (SRM), the manager of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust (Sunway REIT), has awarded a RM255 million contract to Awangsa PMC Sdn Bhd (APMC) for the Sunway Pier redevelopment project at Port Klang, Selangor.

The scope of the construction contract encompasses all main building works, piling and substructure works, structural repair works to the existing jetty and all related mechanical, electrical and plumbing works.

Physical work started today and is anticipated to span 28 months, with a targeted completion in early 2027.

The new building will feature a gross floor area of about 500,000 sq ft, a net lettable area of around 300,000 sq ft, and more than 600 parking bays.

SRM CEO Clement Chen said that, upon its completion, the company envisions Sunway Pier as a premier seafront development for the Klang Valley population.

“With an international jetty, seafood market, diverse F&B offerings and proposed duty-free shops, we expect Sunway Pier to draw domestic and foreign tourists, including cruise passengers and crew stopping at the Pulau Indah Cruise Terminal and Westports.

“APMC is an experienced contractor and has recently completed the Sunway Pyramid Oasis refurbishment works for Sunway REIT, delivered on time and within budget.

“For Sunway Pier, APMC has similarly deployed its strong engineering capabilities to provide acceptable construction alternatives to improve efficiencies and lower construction costs, securing this contract through an open tender exercise. We trust APMC will be able to deliver the development for us by first-half 2027,“ he said.

Located adjacent to the Port Klang KTM station and on the western end of the Federal Highway, Sunway Pier is easily accessible by public transport and is a 50-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Sunway Pier, with an estimated development cost of RM400 million, is expected to transform Port Klang into a destination for leisure and shopping activities. It will represent Sunway REIT’s first greenfield development.

Besides Sunway Pier, Sunway REIT is also undertaking asset enhancement initiatives at Sunway Pyramid Oasis, which will reopen next month at a cost of RM190 million and refurbishment of Sunway Carnival Mall’s old wing at a total cost of RM360 million with expected completion by June 2025.

“Upon completion of these refurbishments, Sunway Pier, as well as the acquisitions of Sunway 163 Mall and Sunway Kluang Mall, Sunway REIT will have a much-enhanced retail portfolio and formidable retail presence across the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia,“ Chen said.