Selangor forms committee to prevent future gas pipeline fires after Putra Heights incident

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will form a special committee to develop long-term strategies and propose new regulations to prevent incidents like the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire from recurring.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the committee will include representatives from state and federal agencies, Petronas, and technical experts.

Their task is to review the full investigation report submitted by police and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) on June 26.

“The committee will propose follow-up actions, including legal measures, to ensure such incidents do not happen again,“ Amirudin said during a press conference today.

The April 1 fire and explosion damaged 81 houses beyond repair, partially destroyed another 81, and affected 57 others in Kampung Tengah, Puchong.

A total of 218 homes remained unharmed.

Two investigation teams were formed—one led by Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan to probe criminal elements, and another involving DOSH to assess pipeline integrity and external factors.

Amirudin assured the public of the state’s commitment to implementing preventive measures. “Our focus now is on proactive steps to avoid future risks,“ he said.

He also thanked the 35 agencies involved in rescue operations and investigations for their swift response.