MACC enhances asset disposal via public-private partnership in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is reinforcing its asset forfeiture and disposal framework to ensure integrity and public trust in handling proceeds from illicit activities.

MACC Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division director Norhaizam Muhammad emphasised the need for a structured cooperation mechanism between enforcement agencies and the private sector.

“We aim to build an efficient and trusted asset management ecosystem,“ he said during the Public-Private Partnership Programme: Asset Management Sector held at MACC headquarters.

The initiative follows the successful disposal of cryptocurrency, marking a milestone as the first government agency in Malaysia to do so in collaboration with CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Norhaizam highlighted the importance of shared expertise and transparency in refining asset disposal processes.

The programme serves as a platform for stakeholders to exchange insights, propose solutions, and enhance coordination in managing confiscated assets.

It aligns with the MACC AML Division’s Strategic Plan, which prioritises collaboration with public, private, and academic sectors due to the high-risk nature of asset management.