Azam Jaya breaks ground for Tawau Airport expansion

SABAH: Azam Jaya Bhd, a Sabah-based major road infrastructure construction player and the main contractor for the upgrading works at Tawau Airport in Sabah, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the airport’s upgrading project.

Officiated by Transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, the Tawau Airport upgrading project, approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s air transport infrastructure, particularly in Sabah.

Once completed, Tawau Airport’s capacity will increase from 1.5 million to 2.5 million passengers per year, addressing rising passenger volumes, which in 2024 alone reached 1.96 million, ranking Tawau as the eighth busiest airport in the country.

The scope of works includes the expansion of the main terminal building, more spacious check-in, immigration and emigration areas, the addition of new aerobridges, apron enhancements, and the upgrading of flight information IT systems and air-conditioning facilities.

Passengers will also benefit from modern amenities, including additional check-in counters, baggage claim areas, commercial spaces, washrooms, and prayer rooms, for enhanced comfort.

The development also bodes well with regional shifts, such as Indonesia’s planned new capital, Nusantara, where Tawau could serve as a strategic gateway for business travellers and tourism.

Collectively, these enhancements are expected to strengthen connectivity, promote business opportunities, support tourism, and reinforce Sabah’s role in regional integration and economic development.

Azam Jaya executive director Datuk Jessica Lo said the groundbreaking is a significant milestone that reflects both progress and new opportunities for Sabah.

“As a homegrown company, we are honoured to contribute towards the state’s development by enhancing public infrastructure to enhance travel efficiency and strengthen Sabah’s appeal as a destination for commerce and tourism.

“The Tawau Airport upgrading works are well aligned with the aspirations of the Malaysia Madani agenda, which emphasises inclusive and sustainable infrastructure that benefits the people. Looking ahead, we remain committed to supporting Sabah’s long-term development priorities, including infrastructure upgrades and rural connectivity under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP),” she said in a statement.

To recap, Azam Jaya, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Pembinaan Azam Jaya Sdn Bhd, had secured a RM120.9 million design-and-build contract for the Tawau Airport upgrading works in August 2025, with completion expected by August 2028.

This latest project adds to Azam Jaya’s established track record in delivering major road infrastructure across the state.

Together with its involvement in the Pan Borneo Highway, the group continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Sabah’s connectivity and long-term growth.