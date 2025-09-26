International collaboration vital for asnaf empowerment says Perlis Raja Muda

MEDAN: International collaboration is vital in efforts to empower the asnaf community according to the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

His Royal Highness said the exchange of ideas and best practices from diverse backgrounds enriches welfare management approaches.

“International collaboration broadens access to the resources of the countries involved whether in terms of knowledge technology capital or networks,” he said when officiating the International Conference on Holistic Opportunities for Poverty Empowerment (ICOHOPE) 2025.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin explained that not all countries have adequate strengths in every aspect of poverty management.

He stated that through cohesive synergy each weakness can be complemented by the strengths of other nations.

The Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Dr Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil was also present at the event.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and Faizuddin Centre of Educational Excellence chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Kamarudin Hussin also attended the conference.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin emphasised that asnaf empowerment is not merely a local concern because poverty transcends geographical boundaries.

He suggested that achievements in areas like zakat management could serve as a reference for best practices by other countries.

The Raja Muda expressed hope that the conference would translate into integrated and continuous actions.

“Let us make this conference a starting point for the emergence of more inclusive policies and more effective programmes,” he said.

He called on scholars policymakers industry players and community leaders to remain committed to empowering the asnaf.

Participants were urged to strengthen ties expand cooperation and champion the humanitarian agenda.

The three-day conference which began yesterday is organised by FCoEE through the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council.

It is held in collaboration with Universitas Deztron Indonesia Universitas Ubudiyah Indonesia and the Higher Education Service Institute of North Sumatra Region 1. – Bernama