Companies can claim RON95 price difference before fleet card arrival

SUNGAI PETANI: Public and goods transport companies that have not received the RON95 petrol subsidy fleet card can apply for cash reimbursement of the petrol price difference through the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS).

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this facility enables companies to claim the price difference between the retail price they paid for RON95 and the subsidised price of RM2.05 per litre, after the implementation date of the targeted fuel subsidy, which begins on Sept 30.

He added that eligibility for claiming the reimbursement is subject to several conditions, including companies having to produce records of having registered under the SKPS and having applied for the card on or before Oct 30.

“This cash reimbursement applies to petrol purchases made between Sept 30 and Oct 31 or until the date the companies receive the fleet card, whichever comes first.

“Claims can be submitted through the same platform, namely the SKPS. All cash reimbursements must be supported by proof of RON95 petrol purchase receipts and uploaded to SKPS,” he said.

He said this at a media conference in conjunction with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Roadshow Carnival 2025 and the North Zone Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign here today.

Armizan added that the Finance Ministry will credit the cash reimbursements into the companies’ bank accounts within 15 working days, once the verification process is completed by the SKPS administrator at KPDN.

Meanwhile, Armizan urged all eligible public and goods transport companies to register for SKPS immediately to enjoy the benefits of the RON95 subsidy.

He said that the SKPS registration for the two transport sectors opened on Sept 15, and that as of yesterday, 5,233 companies with 12,955 vehicles had registered nationwide. - Bernama