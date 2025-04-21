Batik Air to offer direct KL-Melbourne flights all-year round from July

KUALA LUMPUR: Building on its successful seasonal service between Kuala Lumpur and Melbourne, Batik Air is set to launch year-round direct flights starting July 12.

This milestone strengthens the air bridge between the two countries, providing travellers with greater connectivity and convenience.

Operating four times weekly, this expanded service strengthens Batik Air’s presence in Australia, reinforcing its commitment to the market by offering consistent, direct access between Kuala Lumpur and Melbourne.

With a growing footprint in the region, Batik Air said in a statement yesterday that it will continue to cater to increasing demand from both leisure and business travellers seeking seamless connections across its extensive network.

Batik Air CEO Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said this expansion aligns with their commitment to strengthening connectivity between Malaysia and Australia.

Batik Air first introduced direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne in December 2022 with the Boeing 737, later expanding the service in December 2023 with the Airbus A330 to meet peak holiday demand.

“During our seasonal operations on this route, Batik Air’s capacity has grown significantly, reflecting the rising demand for travel between the two countries,” said Chandran, highlighting a steady increase in load factors – from 50% in 2022 to over 65% in early 2025.

In February alone, Melbourne Airport recorded 2,7 million passengers, including 930,356 international travellers, reflecting strong and increasing global travel demand.

This new regular service will be operated by Batik Air A330, featuring 12 business class seats and 365 economy class seats.

In addition to this direct service, Batik Air also offers daily flights via Denpasar, Bali (7 times weekly) utilising its B737, providing travellers with greater flexibility and more options to connect between Kuala Lumpur and Melbourne.