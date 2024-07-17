Berjaya Land announces prelaunch of luxury residential project Jesselton Courtyard in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Berjaya Land Development Sdn Bhd, which is wholly owned by Berjaya Hartanah Bhd, a subsidiary of Berjaya Land Bhd, today announced the prelaunch of Jesselton Courtyard at Jesselton Selatan here in Penang.

The new premium residential development redefines living with an exclusive and luxurious lifestyle set amid the affluent surroundings of Penang Island.

Nestled within the prestigious neighbourhood of Jesselton and Pulau Tikus, besides being strategically situated adjacent to the Penang Turf Club and Kensington Gardens, Jesselton Courtyard offers residents easy access to major amenities and attractions of Penang, including reputable schools, restaurants, shopping centres and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities.

With only a total of 239 units spread across 11.908 acres of land with a maximum height of five levels, the development is a gated and guarded community that ensures low-rise, low-density living experience with privacy and security.

Its innovative design in courtyard-themed homes is inspired by the heart of Penang Island- George Town’s heritage – using natural lighting and ventilation while preserving Penang’s architectural culture to meet green building requirements, underscoring a commitment to sustainability.

The luxury development features 32 units (four-storey) Courtyard Homes from 6,649 sq ft and priced from RM6,476,400 as well as 207 units (1½ and two-storey) Courtyard Villas from 2,734 sq ft and priced from RM2,870,000.

“Jesselton Courtyard is an exceptional investment opportunity for discerning property buyers. This development, located in one of Penang Island’s most sought-after addresses, offers unparalleled value through its blend of luxurious, low-density living and prime freehold land. The spacious design of the Courtyard Homes and Villas ensures a premium living experience and enhance the property’slong-term value.

Jesselton Courtyard stands as a symbol of refined living and a wise investment in both lifestyle and future returns,“ said Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, group CEO of Berjaya Land Bhd.

Designed for multigenerational living, Jesselton Courtyard features a dual-key concept with shared gathering spaces and private ensuite bedrooms – a hallmark of Berjaya’s properties. This design seamlessly blends the convenience of condominium living with the appeal of landed property. Each unit offers parking for four to seven cars at the doorstep, catering to the Malaysian preference for multiple vehicles.

Beyond offering a luxurious lifestyle, Jesselton Courtyard exemplifies commitment to quality and excellence. From the use of premium materials to meticulous construction techniques, every aspect of the development is designed to create a superior living environment and presents a prime investment opportunity.

Berjaya Land Development invites the public to visit its booth at a roadshow in Gurney Plaza which began yesterday and lasts until Sunday, from 10am to 10pm daily. Additionally, the public is also invited to visit Berjaya Property Gallery Penang after the roadshow or visit its website at www.jesseltoncourtyard.com for further information