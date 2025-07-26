Olympic champion Kiefer finally claims world title

LOCAL hero Sandro Bazadze made history in Tbilisi on Friday, winning Georgia's first-ever World Fencing Championships gold medal in the individual sabre event, while Olympic champion Lee Kiefer secured the United States' first gold in women's foil.

Bazadze sent the home crowd into raptures as he secured a commanding 15-9 victory over France's Jean-Philippe Patrice in the final.

The two-time European champion earlier dispatched Egypt's Ahmed Hesham, who upset several top seeds on his way to the semi-finals, with a 15-10 win.

Meanwhile, three-time Olympic gold medallist Kiefer captured her long-awaited first individual world title with a dominant 15-4 win over France's Pauline Ranvier.

She previously overcame third seed Martina Favaretto of Italy 15-10 in the semi-finals.

Kiefer, 31, is aiming to become the first woman to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in foil at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The championships have been steeped in history-making performances.

Earlier in the week, Hong Kong's Choi Ryan became his country's first world champion by defeating Russia's Kirill Bordodachev, competing as a neutral athlete, 15-9 in the men's foil final on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Vlada Kharkova added to the drama by claiming the women's epee title in a nail-biting 15-14 victory over two-time Olympic medallist Katrina Lehis of Estonia - REUTERS