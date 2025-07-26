UK condemns Hong Kong’s bounty offers for activists in Britain

LONDON: The UK government has strongly condemned Hong Kong authorities for offering financial rewards in exchange for information leading to the arrest of pro-democracy activists residing in Britain. Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper issued a joint statement denouncing the move as “another example of transnational repression.”

Hong Kong police announced cash bounties ranging from $25,000 to $125,000 for information on 19 activists accused of violating the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020. This marks the fourth such appeal by Hong Kong authorities, which has previously drawn criticism from Western nations.

Lammy and Cooper urged China to cease targeting dissenting voices in the UK, reaffirming their commitment to protecting Hong Kong nationals who have relocated to Britain. Since 2021, around 150,000 Hong Kong residents have migrated to the UK under a special visa scheme.

The statement also addressed concerns over potential changes to UK extradition rules, which some fear could lead to resumed extraditions to Hong Kong. The ministers emphasized, “This Government will continue to stand with the people of Hong Kong, including those who have made the UK their home. We take the protection of their rights, freedoms, and safety very seriously.” - AFP