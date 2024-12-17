Berjaya Sompo honoured as one of top performers in combatting fraud in insurance industry

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Sompo Insurance Bhd was honoured as one of the top performing insurance companies in combatting fraud at the recently concluded FIS Industry Showcase held in Kuala Lumpur.

Presented by Insurance Services Malaysia Bhd (ISM), the award celebrates insurance companies that have effectively utilised the Fraud Intelligence System (FIS) to address fraudulent activities in the industry.

Berjaya Sompo CEO Tan Sek Kee said: “This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to integrity and transparency in the insurance sector. Leveraging advanced tools like the FIS enables us to protect not only our customers but also contribute to a fair and trustworthy insurance ecosystem.”

FIS plays a pivotal role in identifying and mitigating fraudulent activities, empowering insurers to enhance operational efficiency and build greater accountability. Berjaya Sompo’s success in utilising this system reflects its proactive efforts to combat fraud and maintain the highest ethical standards in its operations.

Additionally, as an honoured member of the Fraud Prevention Committee at ISM, Berjaya Sompo was nominated to be part of the 2024 Global Insurance Fraud Summit held from Nov 10 to 13, in Singapore. This recognition reinforces Berjaya Sompo’s position as a trusted insurance provider and its dedication to fostering a safer, more reliable industry for customers and stakeholders alike.