Berjaya Sompo launches ‘The Good Riders: MotoCheck’ drive in tie-up with iMotorbike

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Sompo Insurance Bhd has launched “The Good Riders: MotoCheck” campaign in partnership with iMotorbike, Southeast Asia’s leading motorcycle platform for buying and selling preowned motorcycles.

The initiative is a concerted effort to promote the importance of motorcycle maintenance and road safety among Malaysian riders besides aiming to enhance motorcyclists’ safety on the road while underscoring the necessity of regular servicing.

The campaign was launched following statistics by the Malaysia Road Transport Department in 2023 having recorded 6,344 fatalities in road accidents, with about 63% involving motorcycles.

In response to the statistics, Berjaya Sompo introduced The Good Riders: MotoCheck to address the alarming rate of fatal motorcycle accidents through education while emphasising the critical role of motorcycle maintenance.

The campaign is an initiative that reinforces Berjaya Sompo’s commitment to ensure road safety for all by highlighting the significance of safe riding practices among motorcyclists in Malaysia.

It is also part of “The Good Policy”, Berjaya Sompo’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiative that has organically evolved from a foundational commitment into a dynamic catalyst for change.

To enrol in this campaign, consumers need to download and sign up for the MySOMPO app. After signing up, they can fill out the enrolment form within the app. Participants will receive a complimentary RM50 voucher for engine oil replacement and motorcyle inspection at iMotorbike HQ in Glenmarie, Shah Alam.