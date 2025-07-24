PETALING JAYA: Betamek Bhd, an original design manufacturer and a player in electronics manufacturing services for the automotive industry, posted strong profit after tax growth to RM5.4 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1’26) compared to RM4.9 million in the preceding year’s corresponding quarter (Q1’25).

The company reported revenue of RM56.9 million for the quarter, marking a 13.8% increase compared to RM50 million in Q1’25. The growth was mainly attributable to higher sales of vehicle accessories and the initial contributions from industrial instruments and consumer electronics, reflecting early success from Betamek’s diversification strategy. Profit before tax rose to RM7.2 million, up 12.1% from the same period last year. The group’s gross profit margin expanded to 18.4%, compared to 17.2% previously, supported by stronger cost management and favourable currency movements.

The vehicle audio and visual products segment continued to be the primary revenue contributor, accounting for RM38.9 million, or 68.4% of total revenue. The vehicle accessories segment contributed RM11.3 million, while the non-automotive products segment accounted for RM6.6 million. The Malaysian market remained the group’s key focus, contributing 97.2% of total revenue, with the balance derived from Hong Kong and Japan.

Compared to the immediate preceding quarter (Q4’25), revenue declined marginally by 4.8% from RM59.7 million, mainly due to reduced working days during festive periods. Despite the seasonal impact, the group maintained a strong profit before tax margin of 12.6%, slightly higher than the 12.1% recorded in the previous quarter, reflecting continued operational efficiency. However, the gross profit margin improved by 0.81% due to favourable currency movement in US dollar and China’s yuan in the current quarter.

Betamek’s board has declared a first interim single-tier dividend of one sen per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The ex-date for the dividend is Aug 6, with payment scheduled for Aug 20.

Executive director Muhammad Fauzi Abd Ghani said, “We’re pleased to begin the financial year on solid footing, driven by ongoing progress in our diversification strategy and operational improvements, particularly at Sanshin Malaysia. This performance reflects our ability to adapt and grow sustainably even as the market normalises following a record year. We remain focused on strengthening our customer base, investing in automation, and developing innovative product solutions across both automotive and non-automotive sectors.”