Urban safety concerns rise as stray dogs and monkeys roam freely in Selangor

The presence of stray animals such as dogs and cats, along with wildlife like monkeys, in urban and suburban areas is not a new issue. However, in some places, the problem has escalated to a worrying level, with residents claiming that authorities are slow to act on their complaints.

This first instalment of a three-part special report explores the situation in two towns in Selangor – Puchong and Kajang – where these “intruders” are said to be disrupting the daily lives of residents.

KUALA LUMPUR: Unwanted encounters between humans and animals are common not just in rural areas but in urban and suburban neighbourhoods as well, particularly those located on the fringes of forests.

In Bukit Wawasan in Puchong, Selangor, for example, the presence of wild monkeys is keeping residents on edge. Believed to originate from the nearby Bukit Wawasan Forest Reserve, the macaques don’t just roam around in the open areas but are also known to enter residents’ homes.

“They show up every afternoon... they climb over the fence, get onto rooftops and even open the windows. If the kitchen window is open, they ransack the food. No wonder, the residents are constantly fearful and anxious about their families’ safety,” said Adila (not her real name), an employee at the Joint Management Body (JMB) office at a low-rise apartment development in the Bukit Wawasan area.

She said the residents frequently voice concerns about the safety of their children, some claiming their kids have been chased by groups of monkeys while walking home from school.

“We understand this area used to be their natural habitat, but now they’re entering the homes of residents. Even if a child is just holding a piece of bread, they’ll give chase. What if someone gets bitten?” she added, her voice filled with worry.

Even more alarming, the monkeys are reported to be growing increasingly smart, with the ability to pry open roof tiles and sneak in from above. Several units have suffered damage to their roofs and ceilings due to these monkey intrusions.

Adila said the JMB has lodged several complaints with the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), but was told the authority could not do much as such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN).

“We understand that MBSJ doesn’t have the authority to capture monkeys, but it shouldn’t allow the problem to go on for months without taking any action. At the very least, we need to know whether there is any collaboration between these agencies,” she added.

The residents’ concerns are valid. There are several apartment and condominium complexes in the vicinity of the Bukit Wawasan Forest Reserve, with just a standard fence separating them from the green lung.

The monkey intrusions began a few years ago, but the situation, reportedly, worsened after some residents started feeding the primates, leading to their increasingly bold and aggressive behaviour.

WILD DOGS

Another issue disturbing the peace of residents of Bukit Wawasan, as well as other MBSJ-administered residential areas such as USJ11 in Subang Jaya and the densely populated Bandar Puteri Puchong in Puchong, is the presence of wild dogs, which roam in their backyards, playgrounds and garbage dumpsites.

Bernama’s visits to several medium-cost apartment complexes in Bandar Puteri Puchong found dogs sleeping on the stairways, and others barking incessantly. Some were even seen chasing motorcycles.

Several residents reported incidents of young children crying in fear after being chased while coming down the stairs. Although some individuals are known to feed the animals, their kind deeds are contributing to the growing number of stray dogs at these apartments.

Indian food vendor Nanthasundari Kuppan, who resides at the Seri Pulai Hartamas Apartment complex in Puchong, acknowledged that the presence of stray dogs is nothing new. Having lived there for over 20 years, she said what used to be an occasional case of dogs wandering has now become a serious threat.

“Sometimes the dogs seem calm, like they’re not bothering anyone... but once they start chasing people, there’s no time to react. What frightens us is the fear of a rabies outbreak,” she said, adding she had also witnessed a resident being bitten by a stray dog.

“I run my stall under a tent in an open area (near the apartments). Sometimes the dogs come really close. Even customers get worried and hesitate to come to my stall,” she complained.

However, Nanthasundari rejects extreme actions like shooting or killing the stray dogs. To her, a more humane approach is necessary.

“Catch them properly and send them to people who genuinely want to care for them. There are people who are willing to adopt the animals,” she said.

She also advised residents not to panic if they encounter a stray dog.

“If you see one, don’t run. But not everyone knows that... it is natural for people to run when they’re scared,” she added.

She hopes authorities will step in with firm yet compassionate solutions to ensure the safety of residents and small business owners operating in the area.

Bernama understands that MBSJ has received many complaints related to this issue and is currently assessing follow-up measures, including scheduling an operation to capture the stray dogs in the near future.

Meanwhile, for residents dwelling in the medium-cost apartments in Bandar Puteri Puchong, stray dogs are not their only problem – they also have to cope with crows, stray cats and rats, whose populations are escalating.

Stray cats are often seen roaming around the residential blocks, breeding uncontrollably and causing odour and health risks. Rats are also frequently spotted emerging from drains and garbage bins, especially at night.

“I’ve been living here for over six years and things have clearly worsened. The cats aren’t just wandering around – some are sick and sometimes their carcasses are left unattended. As for rats, after Maghrib (sunset), you can see plenty of them. One even got into my neighbour’s house through a hole in the kitchen.

“We’ve reported it to the local council, but after they came once or twice to set traps, nothing more was done. We really hope for more consistent action because this is a public health issue,” said a resident who wished to be known only as Abduh, when met at the neighborhood surau.

INJURIES REPORTED

A similar situation is unfolding in the residential area of Laman 2, Bandar Seri Putra in Kajang, Selangor, where residents now live in fear due to an increase in the number of aggressive stray dogs roaming near their homes.

What was once considered a nuisance has now become a real safety concern following an incident on May 21 when a young boy Shafiq Sharif sustained serious injuries after falling while running away from a stray dog. The fall resulted in a broken arm.

“This incident is alarming. It clearly proves that this issue is no longer a minor disturbance... it has become a life-threatening risk,” said Dr Mohd Norsam Mohd Sari, chairman of the local Residents Association.

He said groups of about seven to 14 dogs are currently roaming freely, not only in front of homes but also trespassing the area where the surau is located, further heightening the community’s anxiety.

He said the dogs are believed to seek shelter as well as breed in bushes, under temporary cabins and in drains, adding that they grow more aggressive when protecting their young.

According to him, the residents have taken various preventive measures, including installing fences and traps as well as clearing the bushes, but these efforts have yet to yield results.

“This shows that our efforts need to be backed by more effective action from the authorities.

“This is not about hating animals. It’s about the safety of our community. We shouldn’t have to wait for a fatality before action is taken,” he said, adding the residents have also proposed that the Kajang Municipal Council establish a dedicated team to capture dogs, as well as take stricter action against individuals who feed or release stray dogs without control.

JURISDICTION

Although disturbances caused by stray and wild animals have persisted for years, residents are increasingly frustrated by the lack of clear jurisdiction and the slow response from the relevant authorities.

According to the residents, there is no clear timeline on how long they must wait after filing a complaint, nor any clarity on what action will be taken.

For the record, stray animals like cats and dogs fall under the jurisdiction of local councils, while wildlife such as monkeys and snakes come under PERHILITAN.

In lodging complaints against the presence of stray dogs, residents are required to go through complicated procedures, including making official reports and providing documentation. Council staff also have to conduct site inspections before proceeding with any operation to capture the dogs. Unfortunately, many complaints simply end with vague promises of follow-up.

“We’ve lodged several complaints. But the response we usually get is: ‘We’ll inform the higher-ups.’ Meanwhile, the problem persists every day,” said Dr Mohd Norsam.

Residents affected by disturbances from stray animals and wildlife are frustrated with the reactive or short-term measures. They are calling for a systematic, consistent and forward-looking action plan – one that is well-coordinated and effectively implemented by the relevant authorities. Without such a strategy, the residents’ safety and well-being will remain at risk. - Bernama