First tsunami of 30 cm (1 foot) observed in Japan: NHK

  • 2025-07-30 10:36 AM
TOKYO: The first tsunami from a huge earthquake off Russia's far east that sparked warnings around the Pacific was observed in northern Japan, measuring around 30 centimetres (one foot), broadcaster NHK reported.

The wave hit the main northern island of Hokkaido, with NHK warning that subsequent waves could be much higher.

Japan's weather agency said earlier that waves of up to three metres were expected all the way down the northern and eastern coasts of Japan, as far as Wakayama south of Osaka. - AFP