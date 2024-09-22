Bintang Capital Partners’ portfolio company Involve Asia gets B Corporation certification

PETALING JAYA: Involve Asia has become a certified B Corporation (B Corp), making it Bintang Capital Partners Bhd’s first portfolio company to earn the recognition.

The achievement also makes Involve Asia the first affiliate marketing platform in Asia to attain B Corp Certification which is administered by global non-profit organisation B Lab, and recognises businesses that meet the highest standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency in factors ranging from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and using responsible input materials.

Involve Asia is an affiliate marketing platform that connects advertisers and partners, such as blog owners and influencers. It enables advertisers to recruit, measure, and manage their digital marketing partnerships with partners while allowing them to earn income through its platform.

The B Corp Certification process for Involve Asia involved rigorous assessments and verifications, evaluating its practices and performance across five impact areas – workers, community, customers, governance and environment.

Involve Asia’s certification process took about one year and culminated in a B Impact Assessment Score of 84.2, which exceeds the minimum required score of 80.

Involve Asia joins a community of more than 9,202 B Corps operating in 162 industries across 103 countries, embracing a common objective of harnessing business as a force for good.

Bintang Capital Partners founder and CEO Johan Rozali-Wathooth said, “Three years ago, we started with the idea that one day Bintang’s portfolio companies would be B Corp certified. Today, that idea has started to become a reality. Involve Asia’s achievement of B Corp Certification is a reflection of the core values Bintang stands for. For us, it serves as proof that businesses can do well while also doing good. We have supported Involve Asia every step of the way in their journey towards B Corp certification, and we are very proud that they are setting a new standard within the affiliate marketing industry in Asia.”

He added that the certification should serve as an inspiration for their other partner companies as it marks the first but very important step in Bintang Capital Partners’ own journey towards creating at least 150 new B Corps in the Asean region within their portfolio by 2050.

“On our part, Bintang will continue to guide and support our portfolio companies on their B Corp journeys – work which we believe is especially important given the under-representation of Southeast Asian companies within the global B Corp community,” he said.

Involve Asia founder and CEO Jimmy How remarked, “As a company, we have always believed that business can and should be a force for good. Achieving B Corp certification is not just a milestone for us, but a commitment to our stakeholders, environment and community. This certification reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental impact, transparency, and accountability, while continuing to deliver value to our customers and partners.”

Bintang Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on impact investing, with a vision to create substantial positive impact within the Southeast Asian region. By supporting portfolio companies such as Involve Asia in achieving B Corp Certification, Bintang Capital Partners aims to inspire a new wave of responsible business practices across Asean.

