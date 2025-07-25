French petition against toxic pesticide gains 1.9M signatures

PARIS: A student-led petition opposing the reintroduction of a toxic pesticide in France has gained massive public support, highlighting growing discontent with political decision-making.

The petition, launched by a 23-year-old master’s student, calls for the rejection of legislation allowing acetamiprid, a chemical harmful to bees but favored by farmers.

Banned in France since 2018, acetamiprid remains legal in the EU, with proponents arguing it helps farmers stay competitive.

However, the petition has drawn 1.9 million signatures, backed by academics, chefs, and lawmakers.

Critics label the bill, named after right-wing senator Laurent Duplomb, a “frontal attack on public health.”

The legislation passed without debate, bypassing parliamentary gridlock. Signatories urge President Emmanuel Macron to block it, with many expressing broader frustration over political deadlock.

“There is an environmental aspect, but also deep frustration,“ said Elodie Germain, 46, referencing Macron’s past controversial reforms.

Environmental groups and chefs have joined the outcry. Nearly 400 culinary professionals signed an open letter condemning political ties to agro-industry.

“We work hard and stay quiet, but now we must act,“ said Michelin-starred chef Glenn Viel.

The petition’s success has pressured lawmakers, with Le Monde noting its unprecedented scale.

While parliament may hold a debate if a petition reaches 500,000 signatures, experts doubt legislative changes.

Political scientist Guillaume Gourgues called the lack of formal response “completely abnormal.”

Macron awaits a Constitutional Council ruling by August 10, but public frustration risks escalating.

“No debate on such a law is heresy,“ said Lille resident Gally Vangeenberghe, 21. - AFP