Birkin International Hotel sets new benchmark for responsible hospitality

PETALING JAYA: Birkin International Hotel (BIH) is integrating smart technology and green innovations as part of redefining its luxury with sustainability, to drive its environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda.

From energy-efficient systems to waste reduction initiatives, the hotel is setting a new benchmark for responsible hospitality.

BIH general manager Simon Tan (pic) said, a key component of BIH’s sustainability efforts is its advanced energy management system.

“Smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology automatically adjusts energy consumption based on occupancy levels, reducing waste while ensuring guest comfort.

“Motion-sensor light emitting diode (LED) lighting further enhances efficiency, cutting down unnecessary power usage. Plans are also in place to expand the hotel’s renewable energy integration, reinforcing our long-term commit-ment to a lower carbon footprint,” he told SunBiz.

He said water conservation is another pillar of BIH’s ESG strategy, adding that the hotel has implemented rainwater harvesting, storing collected water for domestic and irrigation use.

“Low-flow taps, showerheads and dual-flush toilets with sensors further contribute to res-ponsible water management, reducing con-sumption without compromising luxury,” he said.

Beyond operational efficiency, he noted that BIH is making a social impact through an innovative food sustainability initiative.

“The hotel repurposes untouched meals into dehydrated food packs for food banks and disaster relief efforts with a shelf life of up to two years, ensuring surplus food benefits communities in need rather than going to waste.

“Food scraps are also converted into compost for the hotel’s landscaping, reinforcing a zero-waste approach,” he remarked.

Tan said the hotel’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts play a crucial role in its sustainability framework.

“BIH actively engages with the local community through various charitable initia-tives, particularly during festive seasons such as Chinese New Year and Ramadan. These CSR activities range from food donations to com-munity events, fostering a strong connection between the hotel and the people it serves,” he said.

As BIH looks to the future, he said the hotel remains committed to strengthening its sustainability initiatives.

“Plans are in place to expand our in-house water purification system, which could set a new industry standard in the region.

“The hotel is also exploring advanced composting technologies to further enhance food waste management, ensuring that every aspect of its operations aligns with ESG best practices,” he noted.

He said, for BIH, sustainability is not just a trend, it is a long-term commitment to creating a positive impact on the ESG standards.

“By integrating smart technology and green innovations into our business model, the hotel is

also redefining what it means to offer a luxury experience in the modern age.

“With a clear ESG vision and a roadmap for continuous improvement, BIH is not only reducing its own environmental footprint, but also inspiring the hospitality industry to embrace a more sustainable future.”