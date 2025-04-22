TAPAH: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received seven reports so far during the ongoing Ayer Kuning state by-election campaign.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said that five of the reports were classified as ‘No Offence Disclosed’ (NOD), while two others are being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

“The two cases involved the vandalism of posters and the removal of party flags, both of which occurred in the Tapah Road area,” he said at a press conference here today.

He added that no arrests have been made so far, and both cases remain under investigation.

Overall, Noor Hisam expressed satisfaction with the campaign, now in its eleventh day, and extended his appreciation to all parties involved, including the contesting political parties, for maintaining a peaceful environment.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisam said that two police personnel who were listed as early voters for the by-election had passed away. However, the system still records them as registered voters.

“One of them was registered at the Tapah district police headquarters, while the other was with the 3rd Battalion of the General Operations Force in Bidor. One of the deaths was the result of a road accident that occurred last week,” he said.

Two polling centres were opened simultaneously at 8 am today to facilitate the early voting process for 500 police personnel and their spouses in the Ayer Kuning state by-election.