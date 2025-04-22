KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has distributed RM314,879,762.44 in zakat (tithe) funds to the asnaf group as of April 21.

MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer said the distribution was carried out through various initiatives and aid clusters across the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

These include the welfare aid cluster, education aid cluster, and the Wakalah programme, which collectively aim to improve the quality of life and opportunities for the asnaf community.

Earlier today, MAIWP hosted 600 asnaf individuals, including children, at the Jalinan Aidilfitri Bersama Asnaf event held at the Dewan Perdana Felda.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

In his speech, Mohd Na’im emphasised that MAIWP’s ability to provide such large-scale assistance is a result of the continuous support from the Muslim community, who contribute zakat through MAIWP and the Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP).

“This proves that a transparent and efficient zakat ecosystem can be a major driver of social justice and the well-being of the people in the city,” he said.

During the event, MAIWP presented a special contribution of RM200 and souvenirs worth RM120 each to 400 asnaf recipients. In addition, 200 children received duit raya of RM50 each, amounting to a total of RM138,000 in zakat funds.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan, and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee.