Bolt sets sights on wider Malaysian market

KUALA LUMPUR: Bolt, a European ride-hailing company launched in Malaysia last year, plans to expand ride-hailing services across Malaysia and bring accessible transportation options to more communities outside the Klang Valley.

Bolt Malaysia general manager Afzan Lutfi (pic) said this expansion will enable Bolt to extend flexibility nationwide, ensuring that more Malaysians can benefit from efficient and cost-effective transportation.

“Ultimately, we are excited to grow in Malaysia, contributing to a more connected and accessible transportation network for all,” Afzan told SunBiz.

He said Bolt aims to establish its ride-hailing as a reliable, accessible solution for Malaysia’s urban commuters.

He said the company’s immediate focus is on expanding and refining its ride-hailing services to meet the increasing demand for flexible, affordable and accessible transportation.

“As cities grow and mobility needs evolve, we are committed to making

ride-hailing a core part of Malaysia’s urban mobility landscape, supporting the country’s long-term development goals by offering a dependable alternative to private car ownership,” Afzan said.

He said since its launch, Bolt has rapidly scaled in Malaysia, recording a 540% increase in driver partners and a 280% rise in registered passengers.

This rapid adoption has improved service efficiency, halving estimated arrival times (ETA) and ensuring faster, more reliable rides for passengers.

Further, with one of the lowest commission rates at 15%, Bolt has paid out over RM22.8 million to drivers since launch.

New drivers receive a RM200 activation bonus to help offset PSV licensing costs, while full trip selection control allows drivers to maximise their schedules and earnings.

“Our competitive commission rate of 15% – one of the lowest in the market – ensures drivers retain more of their earnings compared to other platforms.

“Additionally, our transparent pricing model, where toll charges are included in fares, has made rides more affordable and predictable for passengers,” Afzan said.

Touching on Bolt Executive, Afzan said the premium offering stands out from

other similar ride services by offering an exclusive fleet of luxury MPVs, consisting of Toyota Vellfires and Toyota Alphards – vehicles that are highly sought after for their spaciousness and comfort.

“Bolt Executive is tailored specifically for passengers looking for a high-end, business-class ride experience with extra legroom, plush interiors, and a superior level of service.

“Demand for premium ride-hailing services in Malaysia is steadily growing, driven by a rising preference for luxury and comfort in urban commuting.

“Business professionals, VIP clients, and travellers seeking a more refined transportation option will find Bolt Executive to be a seamless, premium alternative.

“The introduction of Bolt Executive and continuous improvements in our ETA efficiency, pricing structure, and safety features help us meet these expectations while providing a seamless experience for users.

“Our collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, APAD, and MDEC supports urban mobility, reduces congestion, improves connectivity, and aligns our expansion with national digital and transport goals,” Afzan said.

Elaborating further, Afzan said Bolt’s rating systems for drivers and riders promote mutual respect, while the Rider Rating feature helps riders understand behaviors that contribute to a positive experience, notifying them if their actions raise driver concerns.

He said in order to maintain privacy and comfort, phone numbers are masked during interactions, preventing direct contact between drivers and passengers outside the app.

“Additionally, our chat includes a profanity filter that automatically removes harmful language, fostering a more respectful and professional communication environment for all users.

“If drivers or riders ever feel uncomfortable, the in-app audio recording feature allows them to capture audio, securely stored and accessible only if submitted to customer support as part of a safety case,” he said.

Afzan reiterated that Bolt’s driver-first approach is designed to maximise driver earnings and provide greater flexibility compared to traditional ride-hailing platforms.

“Our 15% commission rate – one of the lowest in the market – ensures drivers take home a larger share of their fares compared to competitors who charge 20% or more.

“Since our launch, we have paid out over RM22.8 million in driver earnings, reinforcing our commitment to creating sustainable income opportunities,” he said.