Fadillah Yusof arrives in Moscow for Russia working visit

MOSCOW: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof arrived here at 7.20 pm local time on Tuesday to begin his official working visit to Russia.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, was received by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Russia, Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin is also part of the delegation on the five-day visit.

The Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, Alexei Overchuk.

The bilateral meeting will also be attended by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Evgeny Petrovich Grabchak, and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Vladimir Ilichev.

Fadillah is also scheduled to make a technical visit to the ROSATOM Nuclear Power Plant in St Petersburg to observe the latest nuclear technologies and international safety standards.

In addition, he will hold a meeting with ROSATOM director-general Alexey Likhachev to gain deeper insights into the institutional, technical and regulatory landscape of Russia’s nuclear energy development.

Fadillah’s visit will conclude with a meet-and-greet session with the Malaysian diaspora in Russia.

The Deputy Prime Minister will be in Russia until June 28.