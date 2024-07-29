BR Capital’s first investment note issuance fully subscribed

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia RAM Capital Sdn Bhd (BR Capital) platform has facilitated the maiden issuance of an Islamic investment note.

The investment note was fully subscribed shortly after going live on July 25.

The investment note is issued by City Coin Technology Bhd, a unit of City Coin Holdings Sdn Bhd, an integrated operator of self-service laundry outlets.

This Islamic investment note has a tenure of 2 years and a profit rate of 7.65% per annum.

It is rated R4 by RAM Rating Services Bhd, indicating an ‘adequate safety for payment of financial obligations’.

Bursa Malaysia CEO and BR Capital chairman Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the overwhelming response reflects investors’ trust and confidence in BR Capital and the attractiveness of the offering.

“This achievement marks another significant milestone for Bursa Malaysia as part of the multi-asset exchange strategy and focuses on creating diverse fundraising and investment opportunities for issuers and investors,“ he said.

BR Capital is a joint venture entity between Bursa Malaysia and RAM Holdings Bhd (RAM).

RAM group CEO and executive director Chris Lee said the successful hosting of the first investment note on the BR Capital platform is a testament to both Bursa Malaysia and RAM’s collaborative efforts and strategic vision.

“This is extremely positive for the deepening of our fixed-income market,“ said Chris, who is also the director of BR Capital.

“We are excited to be the inaugural issuer on the BR Capital platform. Tapping the platform facilitates our fundraising for business expansion and enhances our corporate profile among the business and investor community,“ said City Coin Group of Companies founder and managing director Paul Ang.

BR Capital is set to launch its second investment note campaign, ‘Project Everest’.

The issuer, PEPS-JV (Melaka) Sdn Bhd (PSB), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EP Manufacturing Bhd, an automotive parts manufacturer listed on Bursa Malaysia’s main market.

The indicative amount to be raised by PSB is up to RM10 million, and the funds raised will be used for general working capital purposes and partially finance the capital expenditure for the construction and development of Phase 1 of a completely knocked-down manufacturing and vehicle assembly facility in Melaka.

This issuance, also an Islamic investment note, has a three-year tenure and an indicative profit rate of up to 7.0% per annum.

It is rated R3 by RAM Rating, which indicates an ‘adequate safety for payment of financial obligations’.

The launch timing for this investment note’s campaign is expected to be announced soon through BR Capital’s website.

BR Capital’s mission is to provide a trusted, accessible, and cost-competitive debt fundraising platform in Malaysia.

BR Capital is a debt fundraising and investing platform that facilitates the tapping into a new pool of capital outside of traditional wholesale markets by both listed and unlisted companies.

It offers a new avenue and greater flexibility to fundraising for issuers while simultaneously providing untapped fixed-income investment opportunities to individual and institutional investors.

The minimum investment for each investment note campaign is one lot, which is equivalent to only RM100.