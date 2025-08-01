Dewan Rakyat passes eight bills amid 13MP tabling for 2026-2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat concluded its second week with the tabling of the 13th Malaysian Plan (13MP) and the passage of eight critical bills. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unveiled the 2026-2030 roadmap, themed “Redesigning Development,“ emphasizing RM611 billion in investments to bolster national progress.

Anwar outlined the plan’s three core principles: sovereign nation-building, a MADANI-centric society, and an AI-driven economic transition. The framework rests on four pillars—economic resilience, social mobility, public service reform, and sustainable well-being. Parliamentary debates on the 13MP will run from August 5 to 14, followed by ministerial responses from August 18.

The session saw the approval of bills including the Cross-Border Insolvency Bill 2025 and the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025. Notably, the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025 was introduced to shield local industries from unfair trade practices.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced “Operation Safe Lungs” to enforce vaping regulations under the Smoking Products Control Act 2024. Meanwhile, the Education Ministry finalized its Vertical School Development Guide, addressing safety and curriculum needs, pending Cabinet approval.

The House also addressed bullying concerns following the death of student Zara Qairina Mahathir, with MPs demanding stricter school safety measures. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek pledged a transparent investigation. - Bernama