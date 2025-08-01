Couple faces drug trafficking charges in Melaka court

MELAKA: A couple was charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today for allegedly trafficking 15.06 grammes of heroin last month.

Ahmad Ramdzan Mohamed, 26, and Farah Amira Mohamad Ali, 28, acknowledged the charge but did not enter a plea as drug trafficking cases are under High Court jurisdiction.

The charge states they were found with the substance near Jalan Teruna 1, Taman Bukit Rambai, Melaka Tengah, at around 6 pm on July 22.

Prosecuted under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, they face the death penalty or life imprisonment with mandatory caning if convicted.

Inspector Mohd Zaidi Tahir, the prosecuting officer, confirmed the chemistry report is pending and bail was denied. T

he couple was unrepresented in court.

In a separate charge, both pleaded not guilty to obstructing police duties by fleeing during an inspection at Anika Apartments, Lorong Pandan, on the same day.

They were charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, punishable by up to two years’ jail or a RM10,000 fine.

Ahmad Ramdzan also denied a charge of causing hurt to a policeman under Section 332 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum three-year sentence.

The court set September 9 for the next mention. - Bernama