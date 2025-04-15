Cagamas raises RM10.74b in Q1’25, more than triple sum in 2024’s first quarter

PETALING JAYA: Cagamas Bhd, the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, raised RM10.74 billion in funding in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1’25), reinforcing its commitment to supporting home ownership and to facilitate the growth of Malaysia’s secondary mortgage market.

This marks a significant increase compared to the RM3.1 billion raised in the same quarter in 2024.

The Q1’25 issuances were supported by robust demand from both local and international investors, who continued to demonstrate their confidence in Cagamas’ credit profile and its bonds and sukuk.

Notably, Cagamas was the top sukuk issuer in the Q1’25 Malaysian sukuk market, raising RM7.73 billion in sukuk issuance, further highlighting the company’s leadership in the Islamic finance space.

The funds raised comprised a diversified mix of instruments, including Islamic and conventional debt securities, of which RM7.85 billion was derived from local currency issuances, RM1.5 billion equivalent from foreign currency issuances, and the remaining RM1.39 billion from other funding sources.

Cagamas president and CEO Kameel Abdul Halim said the agency is extremely pleased with the strong demand for its issuances in Q1’25.

“This achievement demonstrates both the resilience of Cagamas and the sustained investor confidence in our funding activities. It also underscores our ongoing role in providing liquidity to Malaysia’s mortgage market.

“While global market volatility has intensified following the recent US tariff announcement, Cagamas remains committed to a prudent and agile funding approach, which allows us to navigate volatile conditions effectively. We will continue to monitor global developments closely while maintaining market resilience in supporting the Malaysian housing finance system,” he said.