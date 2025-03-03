Carlsberg strengthens market position with ESG excellence, portfolio expansion

SHAH ALAM: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd (Carlsberg Malaysia) continues to solidify its market leadership by maintaining a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles while expanding its premium product portfolio.

Carlsberg Malaysia chief financial officer Vivian Gun Ling Ling said the company’s latest performance highlights record-breaking revenue, strategic product launches, and enhanced sustainability efforts, reinforcing its resilience in an increasingly competitive and challenging economic landscape.

“A key driver of Carlsberg Malaysia’s growth has been its focus on responsible consumption. The company actively promotes responsible drinking among employees, distributors, and consumers by providing education and alternative beverage options, such as its 0.00% non-alcoholic beer.

“This initiative aligns with its broader ESG goals, ensuring that its products are enjoyed in a safe and sustainable manner,” she said at Carlsberg Malaysia FY24 press briefing recently.

She said Carlsberg Malaysia has also strengthened its ESG credentials by maintaining an ‘AA’ MSCI ESG Rating, further improving its corporate governance score, and being recognised as an industry leader among global beverage companies.

“These achievements underscore its dedication to sustainability and ethical business practices, which are increasingly crucial for long-term value creation,” she added.

In addition to its ESG initiatives, Gun noted that Carlsberg Malaysia has expanded its premium and mainstream product offerings.

“The company’s innovative launches, such as artist-edition Chinese New Year cans and collaborations across key markets, have driven brand engagement and consumer demand.

“The successful introduction of Sapporo and Brut has further diversified its portfolio, allowing it to capture new market segments,” she said.