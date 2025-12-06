Carsome off to strong start with US$4.3 million Ebitda in Q1

PETALING JAYA: Carsome Group Inc, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform, registered a strong start to 2025, posting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of US$4.3 million (RM18.1 million) in the first quarter, continuing the positive momentum from its profitable close to FY24.

In Q1’25, the group’s gross profit rose 12% year-on-year, while its gross profit per unit (GPU) improved 24% from 2024, driven by a resilient topline performance.

During the quarter, both wholesale and retail segments delivered record margin performance, driven by improved pricing algorithms, optimised sourcing strategies, and stronger unit economics.

The group remains focused on driving profitable growth across its core markets while strengthening its integrated automotive ecosystem.

Carsome co-founder and group CEO Eric Cheng said, “Carsome is off to a strong start in 2025, building on the solid foundation of our proven profitability in FY24. As we continue to refine our execution and unlock even greater operating leverage through our integrated model, our business fundamentals remain strong and resilient.

“We are on track to surpass our goals, including becoming operational cash flow positive this year. We are confident in the growth potential of our core markets, and we are excited about the momentum we are gaining. Recent strategic partnerships are already playing a pivotal role in driving topline growth and accelerating our path toward further success/”

Caresome continues to forge partnerships that strengthen its ecosystem, broaden access to financing, enhance services and contribute to the community. These include its partnership with Japan Consumer Credit Service a member of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, to scale financing for underserved customers through Carsome Capital.

Furthermore, Carsome has established collaborations with Petronas AutoExpert to enhance after-sales support and an alliance with the Football Association of Malaysia to champion national pride.

In April, Carsome supported the Selangor state government and the Ministry of Transport in aiding families affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights.

These efforts underscore the group’s ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact, one that will continue to shape its direction in 2025.