CelcomDigi earns ISO certifications for data security and management

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd yesterday received two global certifications – ISO/IEC 27001: Information Security, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Protection – Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), and the ISO 22301: Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) – demonstrating its compliance with international best practices in data and cyber security, operational resilience, and business continuity.

The ISO/IEC 27001 was awarded by the TUV Nord Cert GmbH, a renowned independent certification body that audits management systems across industries including information and cyber security while the ISO 22301 BCMS was awarded by the British Standards Institution (BSI) Group.

CelcomDigi chief transformation officer Datuk Kamal Khalid said, “Trust is the cornerstone of our business. We strive to building a brand that Malaysians can trust and rely on. Earning the ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications is a testament to our relentless pursuit of upholding operational resilience and data security. Both the certifications validate our efforts to continuously maintain and uplift our practices to meet globally benchmarked standards, ensuring our partners, employees, and customers experience reliability, trust, and minimal disruption in the event of a crisis.”

As cyber threats and operational risks continue to evolve, CelcomDigi works to remain at the forefront of business continuity and information security standards, while building a resilient, secure, and trusted digital ecosystem for all.