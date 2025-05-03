CelcomDigi joins Aduna to expand network, API access

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd has partnered with Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson, to enable developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging mobile networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

Through this collaboration, CelcomDigi is set to spur the adoption of common network APIs, empowering developers and enterprises with advanced, global-scale network capabilities. CelcomDigi will offer developers seamless access to enhanced network API solutions such as Number Verification and SIM Swap services, unlocking new possibilities for fraud mitigation, security, and seamless connectivity.

Aduna combines and sells network APIs globally, enabling new applications to work anywhere, and on any network, paving the way for developers to innovate much more quickly and easily. Network APIs are at the centre of a new era of opportunity for the telecom industry and easily accessible advanced network capabilities are empowering developers to create new use cases across multiple sectors.

The MoU was signed at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain by CelcomDigi’s Deputy CEO Albern Murty, and Aduna’s CEO Anthony Bartolo.

Albern said they are dedicated to creating a 5G-AI digital ecosystem that drives innovation and improves digital experiences.

“Our partnership with Aduna amplifies this commitment by providing developers and enterprises with direct access to advanced network capabilities. By bridging global connectivity with Malaysia’s digital landscape, we are setting the stage for a new era of services innovation, making it easier for businesses to build, scale, and deploy new digital solutions that benefit customers nationwide,” he added.

Bartolo, meanwhile said that Aduna is at the forefront of the next wave of technology innovation and by offering developers ubiquitous access to open, programmable network capabilities via standardised APIs, they are empowering innovation at a global hyperscale.

“Our collaboration with CelcomDigi, a major mobile operator in Malaysia, will strengthen this vision. This partnership will create an expansive ecosystem, providing telecom operators and developers with unparalleled access to unified network APIs across partner networks, driving widespread adoption and innovation in the region,” he added.

By joining Aduna’s global initiative, CelcomDigi strengthens its role as a tech enabler, using its strong network and expertise to drive digital transformation.