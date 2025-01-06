MOH launches key documents to strengthen thalassemia prevention, treatment

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched five key documents to serve as comprehensive references on thalassemia, addressing diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and the importance of genetic counseling.

These documents include the National Thalassemia Control and Prevention Programme Strategic Plan and Action Plan 2024-2030, the Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Thalassemia (Second Edition), the Malaysia Thalassemia Registry Annual Report 2022-2023, the National Thalassemia Screening Programme Guidelines for Primary Healthcare, and the Thalassemia Carrier Mapping and Report from the Screening Programme for Form 4 Students (2017-2021).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the launch demonstrates MOH’s strong commitment to enhancing efforts in thalassemia prevention and treatment.

“Thalassemia is a hereditary condition with a long and complex treatment process that can cost up to RM2.74 million.

“More importantly, it is a preventable disease. Early screening, genetic health education, and counseling not only meet policy objectives but also serve as cost-saving measures and social investments for the health of future generations,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Dzulkefly also highlighted that 212 thalassemia patients have been successfully cured through bone marrow transplants to date.

“Besides transplants, continuous prevention efforts have significantly reduced new thalassemia births by 49 per cent over the past 12 years (2009-2021),” he added.