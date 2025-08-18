CelcomDigi posts improved Q2 results declares 3.8 sen dividend

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd registered revenue growth of 2.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM3.18 billion in its second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2’25).

Earnings before interest and tax grew 12.3 % y-o-y to RM736 million, while profit after tax improved 5.5% y-o-y to RM439 million, supported by disciplined capital and operating expenditure management and the realisation of merger benefits.

The company declared a second interim dividend of 3.8 sen per share, in line with its sustainable dividend commitment to shareholders.

CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said, “Our steady second quarter performance, marked by sustained revenue and improved profitability, reflects our strong focus on driving long-term profitable growth, prudent capital spending and operational excellence across the company. We are pleased that our strategy and priorities are yielding expected returns, even against increasing competition and shifting market dynamics.

He added that they are making steady progress in one of the most complex IT consolidation projects that will enable seamless, personalised digital experiences at scale for all customers upon completion.

At the same time, Idham said, their network integration and modernisation continue to bring stronger, more reliable network experience, while their retail transformation is delivering both differentiated service and better customer experiences.

“Together with innovation-driven customer service enhancements, these efforts are elevating the way we serve customers across every touchpoint. The positive feedback from our customers, reflected in stronger customer satisfaction scores, affirms the progress we are making.”

CelcomDigi closed the quarter with additional 151,000 subscribers (+0.7% y-o-y), bringing its total subscribers to 20.4 million.

As of end-June, CelcomDigi’s network integration and modernisation reached 84% completion, enabling customers to enjoy enhanced service quality on the new, significantly upgraded CelcomDigi intelligent network.

The company continued its steady progress on its IT consolidation and transformation programme, completing critical tests on major applications and billing systems in the quarter. Once complete, these will enable seamless, highly personalised digital experiences at scale, strengthening CelcomDigi’s commitment in delivering customer excellence.

As a flow-through of cost efficiencies from all integration initiatives, the company remains on track to deliver steady-state annualised cost savings of around RM700 million to RM800 million post-2027.