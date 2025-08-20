SMRT posts RM28.4m FY25 profit on strong IoT, recurring revenue growth

CYBERJAYA: Pure play enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, SMRT Holdings Bhd, posted a net profit of RM28.4 million, a growth of 14.1% year-on-year (YoY) for the financial year ended June 30, 2025 (FY25), after adjusting for a one-off disposal gain of RM1.1 million recorded in FY24.

This stronger underlying growth, compared to the reported 7.7% increase from RM26.0 million, was driven by the full-year impact of higher margin recurring income.

Correspondingly, the group’s net profit margin improved to 39.5% in FY25 from 37.7% in FY24.

Revenue for FY25 increased by 4.1% YoY to RM71.9 million from RM69.1 million in the prior year, supported by a growing recurring revenue base.

Notably, the group’s operations in the Philippines delivered its first full-year contribution, with all of its revenue derived from recurring income.

Quarterly, SMRT’s Q4 FY25 revenue stood at RM17.4 million, compared to RM17.9 million in Q4 FY24, primarily due to external seasonal factors that affected deployment timelines.

Nevertheless, the group’s net profit grew by 28.5% to RM7.2 million from RM5.6 million in Q4 FY24, supported by the continued growth in managed sites, which provide recurring, higher-margin

income.

Group managing director Maha Palan said the company concluded the financial year on a firm note, supported by ongoing initiatives to strengthen presence in key markets and verticals, despite operating against a more volatile regional economic environment.

“We continued to expand our site deployment footprint across Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with managed sites growing to over 28,100 as at June 2025, from approximately 25,558 a year earlier.

“Moving forward, we remain committed to further broadening our reach into new geographical markets and industry segments across Asean, while actively exploring synergistic mergers and acquisitions to support our growth ambitions,” he said.