SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Immigration Department has detained and investigated 3,367 foreigners through a series of operations from the beginning of this year until July.

Its director, Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said that of the total, 1,030 were sent back to their countries of origin.

He also stated that 888 were charged in court, with 315 issued compounds for various offences.

He said that during the same period, a total of 1,134 foreign nationals were released after a thorough investigation.

Their release was confirmed after checks showed they possessed valid passports and work permits.

“Based on the arrest breakdowns according to district, Petaling recorded the highest number of arrests of 2,208 individuals.

This was followed by 625 people in Klang, each through 283 and 66 operations respectively,” he said during an engagement session.

He said the highest number of foreigners at the Semenyih Immigration Depot were Myanmar nationals, with 655 detainees.

They were followed by Indonesians with 123 detainees.

Bangladeshis accounted for 98 detainees.

Indians made up 35 detainees.

Pakistanis were 20 detainees.

Other nationalities accounted for 46 detainees.

From the prosecution aspect, Khairrul Aminus said 893 cases had been tried.

Overstaying was the highest offence at 422 cases.

This was followed by entering and staying in the country without a valid passport or permit, with 384 cases.

Both offences were charged under Section 15(1)(c) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

He urged members of the public, especially residents in Selangor, to share any information with the Selangor Immigration Department.

This cooperation is sought to help control the number of foreign nationals in the state. - Bernama