Che Wan Group’s partnership with Oasis Harvest a recipe for expansion, future growth

PETALING JAYA: Chef Wan Group’s strategic partnership with Oasis Harvest Corporation Bhd is a major milestone in its next phase of growth, reinforcing its position as a beloved national culinary brand and propelling the group’s future ambitions.

Oasis Harvest, through investment holding company Metta Food & Lifestyle Sdn Bhd – a Malaysia-based investment company with a strong focus on developing, scaling, and nurturing premium food and beverage brands – is deeply involved in the growth and strategic development of Chef Wan Group, which includes renowned dining concepts such as De.Wan 1958 and Cafe Chef Wan.

Metta Food CEO and managing director of Chef Wan Group Andre Shum Khum Yuin said this exercise will allow the company to enhance the reach of Datuk Redzuawan Ismail’s (Datuk Chef Wan) brand and continue its mission of sharing his culinary legacy with more people.

“With Oasis Harvest’s support and partnership, we are confident that CWG (Chef Wan Group) will thrive and expand to new markets,” he said in a statement.

Metta Food, with its expertise in the food and beverage sector and understanding of emerging culinary trends, together with Datuk Chef Wan, plays a role in elevating the group’s brands while maintaining a close partnership with Datuk Chef Wan, whose culinary vision continues to shape the brand’s identity.

Chef Wan Group is known for its iconic dining experiences such as De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan and Cafe Chef Wan.

Datuk Chef Wan, who remains actively involved in the direction of the brand, said, “I’m honored to remain a guiding force behind the brand as we embark on this next phase. Our goal is clear: to preserve and celebrate Malaysia’s culinary traditions while expanding our reach to food lovers everywhere and internationally.”

As a 20% stakeholder in Chef Wan Group through Metta Food’s subsidiaries, Datuk Chef Wan continues to play an integral role in shaping the brand’s future, ensuring that his culinary vision remains central to its ongoing success.

This exercise represents a significant development for Chef Wan Group, providing the necessary resources to propel the Chef Wan brand forward and strengthen its position in the culinary scene.

Datuk Chef Wan’s legacy remains central to its identity, and he continues to be an integral part of the group’s growth.

Chef Wan Group is excited about the partnership and opportunities ahead, and the brand’s core values of quality, authenticity, and excellence will continue to guide its growth, as the group remains dedicated to representing Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage consistently.

“We are immensely proud of CWG’s success as a Malaysian-born brand,” said Shum. “This exercise is not about changing who we are; it’s about enabling the brand to grow and reach more people while remaining true to our roots.”

With the continued support of its loyal patrons and stakeholders, Chef Wan Group is poised to expand its presence and elevate Malaysian cuisine.