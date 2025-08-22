CIDB: Foreign construction workers must be up to par

KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia has emphasised that all employers are required to comply with the accreditation and compliance process for construction personnel as outlined under the Construction Industry Development Board Act 1994 (Act 520).

This requirement ensures that all foreign construction workers nationwide possess the necessary competency level, adhere to occupational safety standards, and hold recognised qualifications within the national construction sector. This compliance also aims to enhance the industry’s professionalism and public confidence in the credibility of Malaysia’s construction sector.

CIDB Malaysia has introduced the Accreditation and Competency Programme for Foreign Construction Personnel, a strategic initiative operated by the Construction Labour Exchange Centre Bhd (CLAB).

The main objective of this programme is to ensure that every foreign construction worker holds the Construction Skills Competency Certificate (SKKP) as part of compliance with existing legal requirements. Additionally, this certification serves to recognise the skill levels and experience of foreign construction workers at project sites, thereby strengthening professionalism and safety standards in the national construction industry.

This programme is implemented in response to the current situation, where the government has imposed a temporary freeze on the intake of new foreign construction workers from source countries into Malaysia, effective since May 31, 2024. This move creates a crucial opportunity for the cons-truction industry to carry out a compre-hensive identification and assessment process of the existing active foreign workers, most of whom have served for over two years since the freeze was implemented. This situation also provides the industry with a chance to ensure that every worker meets the required competency standards and safety regulations.

CIDB CEO Zainora Zainal said: “CIDB takes non-compliance with skill recognition requirements seriously. Failure to comply not only breaks the law but also risks project productivity, lowers work quality and safety standards, and may affect approval to hire foreign workers for future projects.”

The implementation of this accreditation involves no hidden costs and directly benefits contractors not only in terms of legal compliance but also by improving operational effectiveness and efficiency. Ultimately, investment in accreditation can drive a firm’s competitiveness and reputation in the in-creasingly demanding construction industry.

This Accreditation Programme provides employers with the opportunity to identify foreign construction workers for formal accreditation based on their practical experience at construction sites. The evalua-tion process is systematic and aims to align workers’ skill levels with industry standards; uphold professionalism and enhance work efficiency; and foster a culture of safety and high-quality work practices at construction sites.

This approach is intended to ensure that the construction industry remains com-petitive and reputable.

As the official facilitator of this programme, CLAB is committed to conducting assess-ments in a systematic and organised manner to ensure workers’ skills align with industry needs and standards.

This effort not only strengthens pro-fessionalism but also promotes a culture of safety and excellence in work quality at construction sites. Through this holistic approach, CIDB is confident in its ability to elevate the reputation and competitiveness of the national construction industry.

Employers are encouraged to review the status of foreign construction workers under their companies and proactively submit accreditation applications through CLAB if there are still workers who have not been officially certified for their skills.